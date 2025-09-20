Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires 1,738 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after buying an additional 620,049 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,567,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,842,000 after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,466,000 after purchasing an additional 461,936 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,065,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,807,000 after purchasing an additional 252,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,060,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

