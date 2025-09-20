Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires 2,068 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $75.91.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

