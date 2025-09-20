Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires 358,228 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VRCA

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,228 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRCA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 306.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 127.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

