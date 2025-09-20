Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires 4,156 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF $RODM

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.2%
RODM stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.
Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile
Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.
