Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires 4,156 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF $RODM

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.2%

RODM stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.