Sovran Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after buying an additional 799,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.