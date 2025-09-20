Sovran Advisors LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.