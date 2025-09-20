Sovran Advisors LLC Buys 2,166 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $125.22.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.