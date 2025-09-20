Sovran Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,937,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,263,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 571,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,612,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

