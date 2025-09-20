Sovran Advisors LLC Buys 852 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. Celanese Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.81%.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $60.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In related news, Director Timothy Go acquired 1,039 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,193.75. The trade was a 30.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

