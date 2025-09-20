Sovran Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Sovran Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX stock opened at $265.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.50. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.