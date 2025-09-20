Sovran Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,407,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,313,000 after buying an additional 887,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,010,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,404,000 after buying an additional 406,790 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,861,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,274,000 after buying an additional 560,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,092,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.