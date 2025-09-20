Sovran Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. $GALT

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GALT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In related news, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $56,066.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,034.16. This trade represents a 53.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel Lewis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 832,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,285.12. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GALT opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.86. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

