Sovran Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,317.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 558,228 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,778,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,093,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,820,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $120.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average is $104.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

