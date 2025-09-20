Sovran Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $215.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.77. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

