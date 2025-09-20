Sovran Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,011,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

IJR stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.