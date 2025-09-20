Sovran Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $245.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

