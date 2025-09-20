Sovran Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF $THLV

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its stake in THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,523 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the last quarter. J Hagan Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 429,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,563,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,026,000.

THLV stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.85.

The Thor Low Volatility ETF (THLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Thor Low Volatility index. The fund aims to provide a low volatility US large-cap equity strategy. The fund tracks an index that selects sectors based on price momentum and historical volatility and equally weights exposure.

