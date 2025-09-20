Sovran Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

