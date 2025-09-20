Sovran Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

