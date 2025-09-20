Sovran Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.18.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,202,515 shares of company stock worth $448,306,941. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $342.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.66 and a 200-day moving average of $271.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.