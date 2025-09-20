Sovran Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2%

AMAT opened at $190.10 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.