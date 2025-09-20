Sovran Advisors LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $89.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

