Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $611,000 in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF $CGMM

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Sovran Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMM opened at $28.57 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $437.12 million and a P/E ratio of 21.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84.

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

