Sovran Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Sovran Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,097,793,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 58,312.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Linde by 172.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,702 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Linde by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $386,957,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Linde Stock Up 0.6%

LIN stock opened at $479.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $473.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

