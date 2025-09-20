Sovran Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,320.80. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $546.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.42 and a fifty-two week high of $571.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

