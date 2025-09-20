Sovran Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

