Sovran Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $388,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,735,788.53. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $4,214,010. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $180.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

