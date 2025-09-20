Sovran Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

