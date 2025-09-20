Sovran Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Sovran Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $245.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock worth $10,300,738. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Noble Financial upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.