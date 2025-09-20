Sovran Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

NYSE WMB opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

