Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYM stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.34. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $115.07 and a one year high of $153.55.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.