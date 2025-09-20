Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 597,348.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 746,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 746,685 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $45.81 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

