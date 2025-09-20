Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases 7,979 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Fastenal by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,953,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

In other Fastenal news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

