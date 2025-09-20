Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8%

MNST stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

