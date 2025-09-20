Sovran Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $944.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

