Sovran Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $121.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $122.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
