Sovran Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $121.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $122.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.