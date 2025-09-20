Sovran Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after buying an additional 3,970,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $1,766,238,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 120,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,993 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $804.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $809.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $738.03 and a 200 day moving average of $638.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.