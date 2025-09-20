Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 127,063 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RCKT

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127,063 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 995,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,905 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,109 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $36,569.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 137,054 shares in the company, valued at $413,903.08. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth Bjork acquired 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $111,413 over the last three months. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2%
NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $21.29.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.