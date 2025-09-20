Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price objective on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

