Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $198.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.07.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,926,483. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.11.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

