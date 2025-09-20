Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 301 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $124.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.03. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

