Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 3,346 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,366,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $170.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,812,423.83. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock valued at $34,242,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

