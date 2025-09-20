Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38,100.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $5,015,636.01. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,015.75. This represents a 63.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,738 shares of company stock worth $131,968,542. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

NET stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.82 and a beta of 1.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $230.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

