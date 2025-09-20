Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 3,859 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Note Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

