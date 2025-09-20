Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 4,717 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Sovran Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,190,000 after purchasing an additional 510,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,590,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,076,000 after purchasing an additional 423,101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 908,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 340,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 990,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 234,990 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1677 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

