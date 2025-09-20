Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 5,773 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

