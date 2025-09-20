Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Target by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its position in Target by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

