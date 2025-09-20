Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 6,602 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Sovran Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,013,184 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $277,265,000 after purchasing an additional 724,020 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,241,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,204,000 after purchasing an additional 189,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $179,037,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,308,991 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $147,006,000 after purchasing an additional 367,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

HP Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.16 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

