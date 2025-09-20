Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19,966.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $318.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.30. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.77 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

