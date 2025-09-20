Sovran Advisors LLC Trims Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after buying an additional 777,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after buying an additional 506,430 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132,078 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

MPWR stock opened at $916.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $954.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $807.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $696.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total transaction of $2,443,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $33,338,265.26. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $167,910.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,570. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,792 shares of company stock worth $41,066,150 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

